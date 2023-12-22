President Ilham Aliyev visits Turshsu settlement in Shusha district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has paid a visit to the Turshsu settlement in the Shusha district.

The head of state examined the territory of the settlement.

The settlement is situated approximately 17 kilometers from the city of Shusha, along the Shusha-Lachin road. Turshsu was the second most densely populated settlement of Azerbaijanis in the Shusha district before the occupation. The settlement was occupied on May 15, 1992. According to the 1989 census, the settlement was home to 755 people.

Following anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, the settlement was liberated from separatist control. Currently, 353 families, comprising 1403 people, are registered in the Turshsu settlement.

