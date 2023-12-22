Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visits Turshsu Spring in Shusha district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Turshsu Spring in the Shusha district, News.Az reports. 

The head of state inspected the territory around the spring.

The Turshsu Spring, a mineral water source within the forest, emerges at an altitude of 1700 meters on the bank of the Zarisli River, 17 kilometers south-west of the city of Shusha, not far from the Shusha-Lachin road.

