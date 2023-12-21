President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Daghdaghan in Khojaly district

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Daghdaghan in the Khojaly district, News.Az reports.

The head of state examined the territory of the village.

Situated at the foot of the Karabakh mountain range, the village of Daghdaghan was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. On September 19-20 of this year, the village was cleared of separatists as a result of the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh.

News.Az