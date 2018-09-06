President Ilham Aliyev visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb

President Ilham Aliyev visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb.

The head of state put a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the people who gave their lives for Croatia, AzerTag reports.

News.Az