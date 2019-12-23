Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

December 23 is the day of the next municipal elections in the history of modern and independent Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived at the polling station No 6 of Sabayil constituency No 29 located at secondary school No 6.

President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

Then first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva cast their votes.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News about - President Ilham Aliyev votes in municipal elections

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      