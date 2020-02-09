President Ilham Aliyev votes in parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

February 9 is the day of the next elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Turnout has been high at the polling station No 6 of Sabail constituency No 29 since early hours of Sunday.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members arrived at the polling station No 6.

President Ilham Aliyev entered the voting booth and cast his ballot.

Then first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members cast their votes.

The number of registered voters at the polling station No 6 of Sabail constituency No 29 is 574. 20 candidates compete for parliamentary seats in the constituency.

News.Az

News.Az