President Ilham Aliyev: We already changed European energy map by building oil and gas pipelines

“We already changed European energy map by building oil pipelines, gas pipelines, and now electric lines, which will deliver green energy,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.


News.Az 

