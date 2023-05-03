President Ilham Aliyev: We always have chosen paths of practical steps rather than declarations, which then did not transform into tangible results

+ ↺ − 16 px

“NATO promised Ukraine and Georgia 15 years ago to become member states. I remember that, I was present at the Bucharest NATO Summit, when Ukraine and Georgia were denied by some leaders of some leading European countries from the Membership Action Plan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha, News.az reports.

“But instead, it was announced that they will become a member. When? Nobody said. 15 years have passed. So, we’re there where they are. But we signed an agreement with the second NATO member state with respect to the potential of the army and this is serious. So, we always have chosen the paths of practical steps rather than declarations, which then did not transform into tangible results,” the head of state added.

