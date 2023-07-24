President Ilham Aliyev: We are working very actively on Zangezur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are working very actively on the Zangezur corridor, which will be an additional road from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and Europe,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation, News.Az reports.

“About 70% of construction work has already been done in the Azerbaijani territory. So, through Azerbaijan, there'll not be only one route through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, but also through the Zangezur corridor. So, all these will create additional opportunities for more cargoes,” the head of state noted.

News.Az