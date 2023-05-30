President Ilham Aliyev: We consider visit of Israeli President to Azerbaijan as historical one

President Ilham Aliyev: We consider visit of Israeli President to Azerbaijan as historical one

President Ilham Aliyev: We consider visit of Israeli President to Azerbaijan as historical one

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We will see positive developments after the visit,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held and expanded meeting with President of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“Because I'm absolutely sure that there's a great potential though we did a lot already - on different tracks including trade, energy, security, but a lot is to be done. And we consider your visit Azerbaijan as a historical one,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

News.Az