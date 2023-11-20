President Ilham Aliyev: We did not remain silent in face of policy of vaccine nationalism pursued by some countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We did not remain silent in the face of the policy of the vaccine nationalism pursued by some countries, and encouraged fair vaccine distribution. Driven by humanistic values, Azerbaijan has provided financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, most of them being the NAM Member States. Moreover, Azerbaijan has allocated funding to support post-pandemic recovery in Africa and Small Island Developing States,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women, News.Az reports.

“Significant steps have been taken towards further institutional development of the NAM during our Chairmanship. The NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Organisation were established at Azerbaijan's initiative. I proposed creating the NAM Women Platform during the NAM Conference held this July in Baku,” the head of state added.

News.Az