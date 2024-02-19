President Ilham Aliyev: We have concrete plans with Türkiye regarding joint production in defense industry sector

“Naturally, new opportunities have arisen today in the defense industry sector. Extensive discussions were held on this matter, and we have concrete plans regarding joint production,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state stated that people and public will be informed about it once these plans are implemented.

News.Az