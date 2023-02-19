President Ilham Aliyev: We have several of platforms to address issues related to normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relationship

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are several of platforms to address the issues related to normalization of the relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary session on “Moving Mountains? Building Security in the South Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“We have several of platforms to address the issues related to normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relationship. One of them is the so-called Brussels format. And yesterday, during the meeting with the President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel, we once again reconfirmed our commitment to the Brussels process. Today, during the trilateral meeting hosted by Secretary Blinken, we also discussed Brussels process as a trilateral format. And I think that there is a common understanding that this is only a trilateral – EU, Azerbaijan, and Armenia,” the head of state noted.

