President Ilham Aliyev: We highly value ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We highly value the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

Recalling that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia recently met in Germany at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of state said: “The next meeting will be planned in Kazakhstan, and thus we are taking additional steps towards signing a peace agreement.”

News.Az