President Ilham Aliyev: We will continue to make joint efforts towards elevation of Azerbaijan-Mongolia cooperation to a qualitatively new stage

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of the national holiday of his country, News.Az reports.

The head of state extended his best wishes to President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and wished the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity.

