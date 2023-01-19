President Ilham Aliyev: We will double gas supplies to Europe by 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In 2021, our export to EU market was something more than eight billion cubic meters. This year, it will be at least 11.6 cubic meters. And so, the growth is very rapid with the total 24 billion cubic meters,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“The MoU, which was signed between European Commission and Azerbaijan this summer, presumes that by 2027 we will double the supply. So, the supply to the European Union will be minimum at the level of 20 billion cubic meters. For that, there should be more interconnectors in Europe. One of them, Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, was inaugurated in the end of the last year. This allowed us to start to supply to Bulgaria, and starting from this year to Romania,” the head of state noted.

News.Az