President Ilham Aliyev: Within one year, one year and a half, Azerbaijan will have capacity that will save hundreds of millions of cubic meters of natural gas for export

President Ilham Aliyev: Within one year, one year and a half, Azerbaijan will have capacity that will save hundreds of millions of cubic meters of natural gas for export

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, in Azerbaijan, together with our investors, Masdar and ACWA power, we jointly implement two investment projects of solar and wind power generation of a total of 470 megawatts and one project, which is already in the pipeline with bp, which soon will start to be implemented on the liberated territories of Jabrayil district of 230 or 240 megawatts, 240 megawatts that will be total of 710,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“And if everything goes according to our plans, within one year, one year and a half, we will have this capacity, and that will save hundreds of millions of cubic meters of natural gas for export,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

News.Az