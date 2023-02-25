President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, News.az reports.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of those who died as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to the brotherly people of Türkiye, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The head of state said that he was deeply saddened by this tragedy, adding that the disaster had deeply shaken the people of Azerbaijan.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand by each other on both happy and sad days, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has been with brotherly Türkiye since the first day of this tragedy. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan would continue its humanitarian aids in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake. The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that brotherly Türkiye will soon eliminate the consequences of this earthquake.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his visit to Türkiye and for Azerbaijan`s support and solidarity from the first day. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also emphasized that Türkiye and Azerbaijan always stand by each other.

The Turkish President praised the humanitarian assistance sent by Azerbaijan, and thanked for it. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Azerbaijani rescuers and doctors continue their activities in the quake-hit area with great courage and determination and work selflessly to rescue people.

During the conversation, they discussed the prospects and further deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in political, economic, trade, energy, military and military-technical areas.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and an agenda for peace.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his upcoming birthday.

