President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels in spotlight of Italian media

The Italian media outlets, including Nova.news, Libero 24x7, Notizie Geopolitiche, Sicurezza Internazionale, Agenzia Nova news websites have widely covered President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels and his participation in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union.

The reports highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s bilateral meetings with President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the joint press conference held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, as well as the statements made by them during the conference.

The articles also featured the joint meeting among President Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels. It was emphasized that the meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere.

“NATO Secretary General praised Azerbaijan's contribution as a regional transport and logistics center,” the reports mentioned.

The articles also highlighted the importance of opening the Zangazur corridor.

















