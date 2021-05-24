Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev appoints special representative to Aghdam district

  • Politics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on May 24 on the appointment of a special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the area of the Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

In accordance with the document, Emin Huseynov has been appointed as a special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the area of the Aghdam district liberated from the occupation, including Aghdam city.

News.Az


