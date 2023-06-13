President: I’m sure Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship, brotherhood in following years will be as high level as it has always been

“I am sure that our friendship, brotherhood in the following years will be as high level as it has always been,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state cordially congratulated the new government members and said: “As always, our meetings conclude the works that have been done and at the same time, create a roadmap for the works to be done in the coming years. I am sure this will be so this time around too.”

News.Az