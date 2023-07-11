President: International law, resolutions of international organizations cannot be relied upon

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The words I have been saying for many years are being clearly manifested today. International law in different parts of the world does not work. International law, decisions and resolutions of international organizations cannot be relied upon,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, News.az reports.

“We have always been in favor of law, including international law. We have always been in favor of justice. Even today, we support justice and international law and defend this position at the international level,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az