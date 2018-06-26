President: It is more difficult to preserve independence than to gain it

President: It is more difficult to preserve independence than to gain it

"One of the most significant decisions of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic was the decision to create an Azerbaijani army."

"One of the most significant decisions of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic was the decision to create an Azerbaijani army."

The statement came from President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev during the speech at the military parade on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Azadlig Square in Baku.

"Unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic collapsed after two years, and Azerbaijan lost its state independence. This once again shows that it is more difficult to preserve independence than to gain it," the head of state stressed.

News.Az