President: It would be good if Armenia and Azerbaijan established checkpoints on Armenian-Azerbaijan border in a bilateral manner

“The European Union understands our position as well. We rightfully demand that the illegal exploitation of our fields be stopped and until this is achieved, I am sure that our social activists will not give up their honorable mission. I have tried to communicate this message as well today,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by TV channels in Munich, News.Az reports.

“I have also stated that it would be good if Armenia and Azerbaijan established checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border in a bilateral manner. We made this suggestion earlier and made it official today. Previously, this suggestion was communicated through unofficial channels. Armenia did not voice any position,” the head of state added.

