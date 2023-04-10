President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan is a fraternal state for Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is a fraternal state for Kazakhstan, a very close state,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a limited format in Astana, News.az reports.

“From our side, everything possible is being done to develop comprehensive cooperation in the trade, economic and investment fields and, of course, to facilitate interaction in the political arena – be it a bilateral format or international organizations. A lot has been done,” the Kazakh President noted.

News.Az