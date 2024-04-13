Yandex metrika counter

President: Kazakhstan is interested in signing peace treaty between Armenia, Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
President: Kazakhstan is interested in signing peace treaty between Armenia, Azerbaijan

"Kazakhstan is interested in the soon signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Armenpress, News.Az reports.

"Kazakhstan cannot be indifferent to this issue. Thus, our country is interested in signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible. Because there are friendly relations between both of these states and our country. Ensuring stable and long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku also meets the interests of Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan, a supporter of peaceful initiatives, supports any efforts aimed at the stability and development of the region," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      