President: Kazakhstan is interested in signing peace treaty between Armenia, Azerbaijan

"Kazakhstan is interested in the soon signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Armenpress, News.Az reports.

"Kazakhstan cannot be indifferent to this issue. Thus, our country is interested in signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible. Because there are friendly relations between both of these states and our country. Ensuring stable and long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku also meets the interests of Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan, a supporter of peaceful initiatives, supports any efforts aimed at the stability and development of the region," he said.

News.Az