President Lee Jae Myung arrives in Belgium on ten-day European tour ahead of G7 summit - VIDEO

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President Lee Jae Myung departed for Brussels via Seoul Airport on June 9, beginning a ten-day European tour that includes participation in the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

During the first leg of the visit in Belgium, President Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and meet King Philippe. He will also hold talks with António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, News.Az reports, citing The Chosun Daily.

Following his engagements in Belgium, President Lee will travel to Rome for a state visit at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella. His itinerary includes separate meetings with President Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as talks with the speakers of Italy’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies, alongside a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The visit will continue at the Vatican, where President Lee is expected to attend a special Mass for peace and solidarity and meet Pope Leo XIV to exchange views on global peace and the Korean Peninsula.

He will then travel to Évian, France, to attend the G7 summit on June 16–17, where leaders will discuss global economic imbalances and artificial intelligence issues. This marks his second consecutive participation in the G7 summit.

News.Az