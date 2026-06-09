President Lee Jae Myung begins European tour ahead of G7 summit

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President Lee Jae Myung has begun a 10-day European tour, departing from Seoul Air Base on June 9 and arriving in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a multi-country visit that includes Italy, the Vatican and France.

The tour will feature participation in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Évian, France, on June 16–17, along with a series of high-level meetings focused on economic security, artificial intelligence cooperation, global governance and international peace initiatives, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Post.

News.Az