President: Level of unemployment and poverty to drop even further

"The level of unemployment and poverty will reduce more."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the republican meeting on the development of cocoon, tobacco and nuts production in Gakh district, APA reported.

“The social infrastructure has been created, more than 3,000 schools, 600 hospitals and nearly 50 Olympic Sport Complexes have been constructed in the regions. Also, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created thanks to credits given to entrepreneurs. In general, 1.5 million jobs have been launched since 2004, and most of them are constant. We can say that, we do not have unemployment problem which is a serious social factor in many other countries. The level of unemployment makes up 5%. Today everybody, who wants to work, can find a job. If we take into account that a lot of works were done in the agriculture and industry fields during past two years, the level of unemployment and poverty in Azerbaijan will reduce more. We could save our country from such big problems,” the President said.

News.Az

