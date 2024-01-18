President lham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming ambassador of Senegal

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Senegal Cheikh Gueye.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

The ambassador conveyed the fraternal greetings of the President of Senegal to the head of state. He noted the determination of the President of Senegal to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings, and requested the ambassador to pass on his own greetings to the President of Senegal.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the prospects for relations between the two countries both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations, and praised the successful development of bilateral bonds. The sides described the constant mutual support of Azerbaijan and Senegal within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement as a positive factor.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope for the continued cooperation within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement in the future. Diplomatic correspondence between the two countries at the highest level and mutual congratulations on international and national days were highly appreciated.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Senegal also supported the extension of the country's chairmanship of the organization for another year and expressed gratitude once again for this.

The ambassador of Senegal conveyed his congratulations on the successful NAM chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon bilateral cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the need to further develop political relations and explore opportunities in the economic and trade sectors.

The head of state expressed optimism that the ambassador's official meetings in Azerbaijan and his activities would contribute to further expanding cooperation.

They noted broad prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries, covering political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and security fields.

The ambassador mentioned the discovery of oil in Senegal, noting that the country had joined the ranks of oil-producing nations. He expressed particular interest in Azerbaijan's experience in this regard. The head of state highlighted opportunities for students from Senegal to study in Azerbaijan's educational institutions specializing in oil and energy.

Given Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29, President Ilham Aliyev extended an invitation to the Senegalese President to attend the event.





