President Margvelashvili: Georgia’s current goal is to return to European family

President Margvelashvili: Georgia’s current goal is to return to European family

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s current goal is to return to the European family and become an EU member with strong democracy, stable institutions, human rights protection, rule of

The due statement came from President Giorgi Margvelashvili during his annual address to the nation, APA reported citing Agenda.ge, an English-language news platform.

The president welcomed visa-free travel for Georgian citizens to the EU’s Schengen Area.

Margelashvili noted that one of the main priorities of Georgia's foreign policy is to expand the Europe-Asia transport corridor and take an active part in new projects in this direction.

News.Az





News.Az