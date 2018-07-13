President: Neither foreign nor internal forces can affect people-government unity in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Neither foreign nor internal forces can influence the unity between the people and government in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during a m

“In the years of independence, several such crimes were committed, but they failed to reach their targets, because there is a strong unity between the people and government in Azerbaijan,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that neither foreign nor internal forces can influence the unity between the people and government in Azerbaijan

"The modern history of Azerbaijan is proof of it. Whoever attacks us with outrageous intentions falls victim to their own intentions. Security in Azerbaijan is ensured at the highest level. The Azerbaijani people live at peace and tranquility. Azerbaijan is now a rapidly developing modern country. Azerbaijan is rapidly developing in the economic, military, sports, social and other spheres,” he said.

The head of state pointed out that there is not a single country that has developed as rapidly as Azerbaijan over the past 15 years.

“Of course, forces who want to cast shadow on our achievements and influence us are using a variety of methods. They hold campaigns against us, inventing lies about us. The Azerbaijani people do not believe these lies and slanders. Rather they believe in their leadership. This year's presidential election clearly demonstrated this,” he said.

The president also noted that foreign-controlled media outlets are also carrying out a smear campaign.

“This campaign does not give any result. The campaign of a group that calls itself a NGO also failed,” he said.

President Aliyev went on to say that the recent NATO summit has shown a high degree of respect for Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan enjoys great respect in the world. Malicious forces can not influence our will, policy. The recent events showed that they have no option left but terror. The Azerbaijani state, juridical authorities will ensure that they are brought to justice. We have enough strengthen for this. As a result of the operational search measures taken, some of the criminals have already been detained. None of those responsible for these crimes will be able to evade the responsibility,” he said.

The head of state vowed that Azerbaijan will continue to follow the path of development and prosperity.

News.Az

News.Az