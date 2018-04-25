President: No countries are as close to each other as Azerbaijan and Turkey

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to Turkey, has met with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman.

President Aliyev said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey stand at the highest level.

There are no two other countries in the world that would be so close to each other, the head of state said, stressing that Azerbaijan-Turkey ties have historical roots.

President Aliyev said that Turkey and Azerbaijan cooperate on a bilateral, as well as on a multilateral level, adding that bilateral ties will be even stronger in the future.

Later, the meeting continued behind closed doors.

