President: Nobody recognized the so-called "referendum" held in NK

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, we, like Heydar Aliyev, defend our principled position, and this position is strengthened from day to day."

The due statement came from President Ilham Aliyev while speaking at a solemn ceremony dedicated to the 94th birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 13th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, APA reports.

The head of state noted that such organizations as the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation adopted decisions, resolutions reflecting Azerbaijan's position and condemned the occupation policy of Armenia: "Over the years many countries officially recognized the Khojaly genocide as genocide, No one recognized the so-called "referendum" held recently in Nagorno-Karabakh. The co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group also stated that they do not recognize this "referendum". Neighboring countries made similar statements, showing that they respect the territorial integrity of our country. "

The head of state noted that the process of building the army is connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev: "Today the process of building the army is proceeding successfully. The Azerbaijani army is among the strongest armies on a world scale. This is also confirmed by all international ratings. This also showed the clash that occurred in April last year.” Azerbaijani President added that heroic Azerbaijani soldiers and officers liberated from the occupiers part of the occupied lands and the flag of Azerbaijan was raised there."

News.Az

News.Az