President of 75th session of UN General Assembly pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir has visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs.

Volkan Bozkir first visited the Alley of Honors to put a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then, the President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Volkan Bozkir then laid a wreath at a monument to the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918.

News.Az