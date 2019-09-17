Yandex metrika counter

President of Afghanistan expected to visit Azerbaijan on October

Participation of the Afghani President Ashraf Ghani and Afghani foreign minister is expected at the summit of Non-Aligned Movement that will be held on October 25-26 in Baku this year, APA reports.

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Khairullah Spelenai said this at the event devoted to National Day of Afghanistan today.  

