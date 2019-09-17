President of Afghanistan expected to visit Azerbaijan on October
17 Sep 2019
22 Jan 2026
Politics
Participation of the Afghani President Ashraf Ghani and Afghani foreign minister is expected at the summit of Non-Aligned Movement that will be held on October 25-26 in Baku this year, APA reports.
Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Khairullah Spelenai said this at the event devoted to National Day of Afghanistan today.
