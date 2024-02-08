Yandex metrika counter

President of Albania congrats President Ilham Aliyev on victory in election

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Albania congrats President Ilham Aliyev on victory in election

On February 8, President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Bajram Begaj congratulated the head of state on his victory in the election and wished him success in his presidential activities.

The head of state thanked Bajram Begaj for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state commended the development of Azerbaijan-Albania bilateral relations and expressed their confidence that the cooperation would continue to expand.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      