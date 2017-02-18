President of Azerbaijan about Arab tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Relations with the Arab world have always been a priority for us," President of Azerbaijan said.

He spoke in an interview with Al-Jazeera TV channel.

"I paid official visits to most Arab states. We have excellent political relations. I can tell you that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has demonstrated a great solidarity in relation to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, and we highly appreciate this.

"We want more people from Arab states to visit our country. You probably know that we have recently cancelled visa requirements for the Gulf states."

The head of states also noted that he wants to achieve a further recognition of Azerbaijan in Arab world.

News.Az

