Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction

  • Other
  • Share
President of Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Mehdiabad-Fatmayi-Goradil highway.

Under the presidential order, 1.8 million manats will be allocated from the State Budget to Azeravtoyol for the building of the highway, which connects three residential areas with a total population of 16,000 people. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      