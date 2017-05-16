President of Azerbaijan allocates funds for highway construction
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Mehdiabad-Fatmayi-Goradil highway.
Under the presidential order, 1.8 million manats will be allocated from the State Budget to Azeravtoyol for the building of the highway, which connects three residential areas with a total population of 16,000 people.
News.Az