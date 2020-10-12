President of Azerbaijan: Armenia is losing in all directions of the front

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army achieves new military successes every day. Either a city or a village is liberated from occupation almost every day, or the territory of these villages is taken under control. Today I can say that several settlements are now under our full control. We simply haven't entered these settlements yet because there is no need for that from a military point of view. But we will make further announcements after some time,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Turkish Haber Global TV channel.

“Therefore, Armenia is being defeated in all directions of the front, and this being the case, it wants to avenge its pain and defeat on civilians. This is their nature. The perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide have now carried out an attack on Ganja,” the head of state said.

News.Az

