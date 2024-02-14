Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan: Army building process will be continued

“The process of building an army will be continued,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, News.Az reports. 

“Even today, the biggest expenses in our state budget are military expenses and, together with that expenses, the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. We are creating a very powerful military and industrial complex, the first phase of which has already been completed. The second stage will be even more extensive,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

