President of Azerbaijan awards defense minister, two more senior military officers

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the “Rashadat” (Courage) Order to the country’s defense minister and two more senior military

According to the order, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov and Deputy Defense Minister, Commander of the Combined Arms Army Karam Mustafayev were awarded the “Rashadat” Order for their special merits in preserving the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

The defense minister and senior military officers were awarded on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Army.

