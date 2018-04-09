Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

President of Azerbaijan chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on outcomes of socio-economic issues of 2018 and objectives for the future.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Other speakers at the meeting included Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azersu OJSC Gorkhmaz Huseynov and Director of the State Housing Construction Agency Samir Nuriyev. 

