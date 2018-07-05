Yandex metrika counter

President of Azerbaijan congratulates Nazarbayev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday.

According to the Kazakh media, the congratulation says:

"Strengthening statehood, the socio-economic growth of the country, increasing its authority every day has been possible owing to your leadership, wise and far-sighted policy.

"Your contribution to the development and strengthening of relations between our countries is indispensable. I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Kazakh friendship and cooperation, the strategic nature of the partnership, will continue to serve the interests of our peoples. "

N.Nazarbayev was born on July 6, 1940 in the village of Chemolgan, Almaty region of the Kazakh SSR.


