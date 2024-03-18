President of Azerbaijan: Everyone must reckon with us from now on

“We all live with pride after the Second Karabakh War,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, News.Az reports.

The head of state underlined: “We are all proud that we have restored justice ourselves, we have freed our lands from invaders, we have shown our strength, and from now on, everyone must reckon with us, otherwise, they will regret it.”

News.Az