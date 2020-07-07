President of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to the Emperor of Japan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

According to News.Az, the head of state said he was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties and large-scale destruction as a result of a natural disaster in southern Japan.

On behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan, the President expressed his deep condolences to the Emperor, the families and relatives of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

