President of Azerbaijan gives interview to Al-Jazeera correspondent

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had an interview to correspondent of Al-Jazeera TV channel Omar Kashram on February 8.

According to Oxu.Az, in his interview the head of state spoke about Azerbaijan's achievements in 25 years following the restoration of independence, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, global energy and transport projects, initiated by and involving our country, as well as Azerbaijan's contribution to the issue of Islamic solidarity.

