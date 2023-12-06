President of Azerbaijan highlights Uzbekistan's fraternal support to Azerbaijan at ADA-hosted forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Uzbekistan was the first country which offered us this brotherly support,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“With my brother President Mirziyoyev, we jointly inaugurated the school, which was named after the great son of Uzbek people Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli. And this was a great contribution to reconstruction and also great contribution to our brotherly relations, because people of Azerbaijan, not only those who live in Fuzuli, will never forget that,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az