President of Azerbaijan holds meetings

President of Azerbaijan has held meetings.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz, according to the press service for the head of state.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also received a delegation led by Minister of Public Administration of the Republic of Estonia, head of the Azerbaijani-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission Mihhail Korb.

News.Az

