President of Azerbaijan holds meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan has held a number of meetings.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.

Ilham Aliyev also received Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies Turki Al-Faisal.

News.Az

News.Az